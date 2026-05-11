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Kyrgyzstan plans to implement Korean 3D technologies and implantology

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with a delegation of specialists from the Republic of Korea to discuss cooperation in high-tech medicine.

Kasymaliev stated that modernizing the healthcare system and introducing modern treatment methods remain a state priority.

The parties paid special attention to the development of dentistry. They discussed the introduction of 3D modeling systems, high-precision implantology, and equipping medical facilities with modern equipment in Kyrgyz clinics.

Representatives of the Korean delegation expressed their readiness for technical cooperation and the implementation of modern medical solutions in Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that joint projects will help improve the quality and accessibility of specialized medical care in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/373344/
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