Kyrgyzstan’s 2025 budget surplus to exceed 10 billion soms — Cabinet

The volume of Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget in 2025 will exceed 1.1 trillion soms, marking the first time the country surpasses the «historic trillion-soms threshold,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a Cabinet meeting.

He noted that the previously approved budget amounted to 708.8 billion soms, but by the end of the year it had increased by 381.7 billion soms — up to 153.8 percent.

The budget surplus is expected to exceed 10 billion soms.

According to Kasymaliev, GDP growth reached 10 percent over the first ten months. The International Monetary Fund reports that Kyrgyzstan is among the top three countries in the world with the highest real economic growth.

The GDP volume set in the budget law was 1,624 trillion soms. Over the first ten months, the figure reached 1,427,359 trillion soms. By the end of the year, GDP is projected to grow to 1,779 trillion soms, exceeding the approved target by 155.6 billion.

Growth has been recorded across all key sectors of the economy, with construction showing the fastest expansion — averaging 42.8 percent annually. GDP per capita for 2025 is set at $2,616, though the year-end forecast stands at $2,770.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also noted that despite signs of a global economic slowdown, Kyrgyzstan maintains positive growth momentum and political stability. According to the National Bank, the country’s international reserves reached nearly $8 billion as of October 2025, increasing by more than $3 billion over the year.

Following the meeting, the government approved amendments to the republican budget.
