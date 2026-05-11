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Kyrgyz schoolchildren win 16 medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

The team of Kyrgyzstan won 16 medals at the IATI 2026 International Olympiad in Informatics, which was held online from April 15 to 17.

Hundreds of schoolchildren from 12 countries participated in the competition. Kyrgyzstanis won three gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals.

At least 285 students participated in the Senior category. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 16 students who won:

  • one gold;
  • two silver;
  • six bronze medals.

Yan Bobrus, a 10th-grade student from Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School, won gold in the Senior category.

In the Junior category, which was open to students born in 2011 and later, the republic was also represented by 16 students. They won:

  • two gold;
  • three silver;
  • two bronze medals.

The following students won gold medals:

  • Emirkhan Sydykbaev from Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School;
  • Bekten Abduvaliev from the International School of Kyrgyzstan in Osh.

The Ministry of Education stated that the Olympiad results confirm the growing level of preparation of Kyrgyz schoolchildren in computer science and programming.
link: https://24.kg/english/373352/
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