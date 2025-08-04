17:36
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time

For the first time in its history, Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget may exceed 1 trillion soms in 2025, reaching 1,006.3 trillion soms. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Department of the President posted on Facebook.

While the approved state budget for 2025 was initially set at 708.9 billion soms, stronger-than-expected revenues in the first half of the year have made the 1-trillion milestone a realistic goal.

For comparison, in previous years the budget was:

  • in 2010 — 96.5 billion soms;
  • in 2015 — 196.1 billion;
  • in 2020 — 247.8 billion;
  • in 2021 — 313.1 billion;
  • in 2024 — 689.1 billion soms.

Thus, unlike 2020, the 2025 budget may, according to Daiyrbek Orunbekov, grow fourfold.

The authorities emphasize that such indicators have become possible despite the serious challenges that the country has faced in recent years: the fight against corruption, the confrontation with organized crime groups, and the difficult process of resolving border disputes with neighboring states. At the same time, it was in recent years that the Kyrgyz Republic had to pay off the bulk of the external debt accumulated since gaining independence.

Despite all the difficulties, the republic demonstrates confident development. The budget reflects not abstract figures, but specific projects:

  • Hundreds of schools, dozens of hospitals, medical and cultural facilities are commissioned annually;
  • Airports are built in the regions, new aircraft were purchased;
  • Old hydroelectric power plants are reconstructed and new ones are built;
  • Balykchy-Kochkor railway is being built;
  • The army is being modernized, the salaries of the military and Border Service employees are growing (the border guard’s salary has grown from 17,000 to more than 90,000 soms);
  • Large equipment, including helicopters, has been purchased for the Ministry of Emergency Situations and road workers.

Officials note that these are not just «figures on paper», but real changes that are felt in the regions. And, looking ahead, as reported, the country is expected to implement even more ambitious projects—ones that were once just dreams but are now starting to come true.
