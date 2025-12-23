15:34
Consolidated Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2026 planned to exceed 843 billion soms

The consolidated budget of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026 is planned to exceed 843 billion soms. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a joint meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh committees where the draft budget for next year was discussed.

According to him, the Cabinet intends to make efforts to ensure that the consolidated budget exceeds 1 trillion soms in 2026.

According to the data presented, consolidated budget revenues are proposed to be approved at 551.2 billion soms, while expenditures are expected to reach 550.8 billion soms. Therefore, the authorities expect to end 2026 with a surplus of over 400 million soms.

Tax revenues within the budget structure will amount to 460.8 billion soms. Of this, the State Tax Service has been tasked with collecting 318.2 billion soms, and the Customs Service — 142.6 billion.

Over 230 billion soms from the consolidated budget are planned for social sector, and over 183 billion soms for the real sector of the economy.

This includes 27.7 billion soms allocated for capital investment, and over 17 billion for infrastructure projects, including the construction of Barskoon — Bedel road.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also reported that Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product growth by the end of 2025 was 10.8 percent, the best result among Eurasian Economic Union member states. He stated that the Cabinet intends to maintain similar economic growth rates in 2026.
