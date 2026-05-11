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Kyrgyzstan’s external debt-to-GDP ratio reaches 23.64 percent in 2025

As of December 31, 2025, the ratio of Kyrgyzstan’s state external debt to preliminary GDP stood at 23.64 percent, while of the total state debt, including domestic debt, reached 39.45 percent. The data was presented in the annual report on the execution of the national budget of the Kyrgyz Republic submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The report also states that in 2025, spending on external debt servicing was 1,204.2 billion soms lower than planned. This decrease was due to reduced repayment amounts, including:

  • 771.2 million soms less in principal repayments
  • 423.1 million soms less in interest payments
  • 9.9 million soms less in other payments

The main reasons for the deviation of actual expenditures on servicing the state external debt from the forecast indicators were exchange rate fluctuations and the negative difference between the actual accrued liabilities and the forecast servicing amounts of existing loans approved by the republican budget.

Execution of external debt servicing reached 97.4 percent of the revised forecast, while internal debt servicing reached 99.7 percent. Overall, total public debt servicing (external and internal combined) was executed at 98.3 percent of the revised forecast.
link: https://24.kg/english/373367/
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