Kyrgyz authorities plan to tighten rules for collecting berries, plants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft of new regulations governing the collection, harvesting, and relocation of wild plant species. The document also proposes updating the list of wild-growing plants use of which will be regulated by the state.

The draft law was developed to strengthen biodiversity protection and prevent the depletion of natural resources.

According to the explanatory note, existing regulations no longer meet modern conditions and contain contradictions. Authorities cite growing anthropogenic pressure, increasing demand for medicinal and edible plants, and difficulties in monitoring their harvesting.

The proposed rules would:

Establish a unified procedure for collecting and harvesting wild plants

Introduce new requirements for individuals and companies

Create mechanisms for monitoring and state control

Regularly update the list of permitted plant species based on population status.

A separate section concerns the relocation of rare and endangered plant species. Authorities acknowledge that Kyrgyzstan currently lacks a clear legal framework for relocating such plants during the construction of roads and other infrastructure projects.

The explanatory note specifically mentions China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway. Officials say major infrastructure projects have created a need to formally regulate the relocation of plants listed in the Red Book of Endangered Species.

The government also aims to resolve legal contradictions regarding the collection of plant roots, tubers, and bulbs, as current regulations simultaneously prohibit uprooting plants while allowing such collection in certain cases.

At the same time, the new rules will not apply to agricultural crops or plants grown in gardens, near summer cottages, and household plots.