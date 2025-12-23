20:13
Zhogorku Kenesh committees approve draft budget for 2026-2027 in three readings

The committees of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to the 2025 budget and the draft budget for the 2026-2027 planning period in three readings. It was announced at a joint meeting.

All members of the Cabinet of Ministers, led by Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, were present for the discussion of the amendments.

At the request of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Zhogorku Kenesh, Almasbek Abytov, the deputies supported the amendments to the republican budget in three readings.

In 2026, total revenues are projected to be 551,207,156 billion soms, total expenditures 550,770,757 billion soms, and a surplus of 436,398 million soms.

In 2027, total revenues are expected to be 593,080,265 billion soms, total expenses — 552,416,622 billion soms, surplus — 40,663,642 billion soms.
