Kyrgyzstan's consolidated budget exceeds 1 trillion soms for the first time

Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget for 2025 has reached a historic high, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev reported.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the total budget amounted to 1,090,600 trillion soms, marking the first time in the country’s history that the trillion-soms threshold has been exceeded.

The initially approved consolidated budget for 2025 was 708.8 billion soms. By the end of the year, revenues and expenditures are expected to increase by 381.7 billion soms, or 153.8 percent.

After accounting for all revenues and expenditures, the year will end with a surplus of over 10 billion soms.

The Cabinet noted that such results became possible thanks to increased tax revenues, improved administration, and strengthened financial discipline.
