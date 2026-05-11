Bishkek to host 21st Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior Championships

From May 23 to 26, 2026, the city of Bishkek will host the 21st Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior Championships and the 17th Asian Senior Championships. The Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The continental tournament will bring together Asia’s strongest gymnasts. Around 180 athletes from 18 countries are expected to participate, including Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Mongolia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Laos, and Tajikistan.

The Asian Championships hold special significance for the international gymnastics community, as the event serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Nagoya in September, and as one of the key international competitions ahead of the World Championships.

For Kyrgyzstan, hosting an event of this level is considered an important step in the development of rhythmic gymnastics and an opportunity to demonstrate the country’s ability to organize major international sporting events while showcasing Kyrgyz culture and hospitality.

Leading Asian gymnasts, prominent coaches, international judges, and official representatives of the gymnastics community are expected to attend. Spectators can expect high-level performances and strong competition throughout the tournament.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented in the senior competition by gymnasts Zlata Arkatova and Asel Arapova. In the junior competition, the country will be represented by Sofia Yarovaya, Nailya Omurbekova, and Kanykei Stamalieva.

Two Kyrgyz group exercise teams will also participate in the championships.

The tournament is being organized jointly with the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic.