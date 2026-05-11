Maintenance of Zhogorku Kenesh cost 1.81 billion soms in 2025

The maintenance of the Zhogorku Kenesh in 2025 amounted to 1,810.6 billion soms, according to the annual report on the execution of the national budget of the Kyrgyz Republic submitted to Parliament.

It is noted that the increase in budget expenditures by 792.6 million soms was influenced by:

an increase in budget allocations by 864.9 million soms, including funds provided for in general government expenditures to increase social payments and other activities.

Key spending items included:

- 348.3 million soms — Development and Incentive Fund

- 199.8 million soms — including 153 million for capital repair of ventilation and air conditioning systems in the administrative building

- 30.7 million soms — facade repairs and waterproofing works around the building

- 13.5 million soms — purchase of domestically produced official vehicles for structural unit heads

- 2.6 million soms — office equipment, furniture,and components for the public utility service, as well as a conference table, chairs, and upholstered furniture to support operations;

113.3 million soms — modernization and reconstruction of the meeting hall and server equipment

74.5 million soms — repairs of restrooms (38 million soms), library (6.9 million soms), roof of the mosque located in the parliament building (0.8 million soms), and marble/granite finishing works (28.8 million soms)

37.3 million soms, including: 27 million soms for the installation of trays and electrical cables in the large meeting room as part of the modernization, reconstruction and digitalization of the meeting room; 10.3 million soms to cover the costs of providing official delegations, preparing and holding official visits of the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin and the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş, as well as an off-site meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the Kyrgyz Republic;

12.4 million soms for the purchase of furniture and installation of chandeliers for the meeting room (8.1 million soms), the purchase of office equipment, furniture, and equipment for activities (4.3 million soms) as part of the modernization, reconstruction, and digitalization of the meeting room;

4.6 million soms for the ongoing repairs of the television studio;

3.1 million soms for the ongoing repairs of offices;

2.3 million soms for the representation expenses of official delegations.

An additional reduction of 72.3 million soms is provided for budget allocations, including: