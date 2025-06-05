15:52
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2026 planned to be increased to 800 billion soms

It is planned to increase Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2026 to 800 billion soms. The Speaker of Parliament, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, announced during his working visit to Chatkal district. The press service of the Parliament reports.

«If in 2020 the country’s budget was only 240 billion soms, then this year it has increased to 704 billion. Next year, it is planned to adopt a budget of over 800 billion soms, which will allow us to actively implement infrastructure projects, increase pensions, benefits and wages. But there is more to come. There is still a lot of work to do,» the Speaker noted.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu got acquainted with the construction of Ala-Buka — Jany-Bazar — Kirovka road.

This road, the length of which is 100 kilometers, begins in Ala-Buka village, runs through the settlements of Kyzyl-Tokoy and Terek-Sai of Chatkal district and, crossing Chapchyma pass, stretches to Ters area near Kurulush village.

According to the project, 9 bridges and 22 mudflow-diverting structures will be built on the road. The total cost of construction is more than 4 billion soms. To date, asphalt has been laid on 48 kilometers of the road, the remaining part will be completed by the end of the year.

After reviewing the progress of construction, the Speaker met with local residents. During the meeting, he noted that the state pays special attention to remote and hard-to-reach areas. «Because it is the regions that form the foundation of the state. If we do not develop villages, do not provide decent conditions in rural areas, then the state will not be strong,» he said.

In addition, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, speaking about Chatkal district, rich in natural resources, but with harsh climatic conditions, emphasized the importance of solving all social needs of the region.

«It is necessary to ensure the effective and targeted use of revenues from the extraction of minerals, primarily to solve pressing social problems. At the same time, it is extremely important to comply with environmental standards and ensure safety. If we allow uncontrolled and spontaneous development of deposits, without thinking about the consequences, this will be a betrayal of future generations,» he concluded.
