EFSD analysts predict what will lead to Kyrgyz budget deficit in 2028

The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) has prepared a medium-term forecast for Kyrgyzstan’s budget surplus in the coming years. The expert opinion is reflected in the report.

According to the medium-term outlook, the country’s budget will remain in surplus to ensure financing of «below-the-line» obligations — primarily the recapitalization of state-owned enterprises in the energy, banking, and construction sectors. These measures are included in the national budget for 2025–2027.

The budget surplus during this period will average 1.6 percent of GDP due to high revenue levels (an average of 23 percent of GDP).

Analysts point out that a gradual reduction in tax revenues to 15 percent of GDP in 2028 will lead to a deficit of 0.2 percent of GDP.
