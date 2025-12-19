From social to development budget: Cabinet Chairman tells about achievements

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan had set a goal of achieving a consolidated budget of 1 trillion soms by 2027. Recently, I submitted amendments and additions to the current year’s budget to the Zhogorku Kenesh—we are planning a budget of 1,093.1 trillion soms. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced in an interview with state television channels.

He noted that the revenue side of the republican budget has increased from 430 billion soms to 605.5 billion soms, while total budget resources have grown from 586 billion soms to 939 billion soms.

According to the head of the Cabinet, the country’s budget was previously largely socially oriented, with almost half of the funds allocated to this sector.

«Today, our budget can be described as a development budget: about 35–36 percent of funds are directed to the real sector, around 23 percent to the social sector, more than 20 percent to salary payments, and 6 percent to capital expenditures,» he said.