Bishkek's draft budget for 2026 set at 32.9 billion soms

Bishkek’s budget revenues for 2026 will amount to 32.9 billion soms. The figure was announced during public hearings on the capital’s draft budget.
The hearings were held at Tunguch Theater with the participation of city residents, deputy mayors, members of the Bishkek City Council, and heads of municipal services.
Residents asked questions about gas supply, sewerage, roads, transport, and social facilities, and their proposals were taken into account, with instructions issued to the relevant services.