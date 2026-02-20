Bishkek's draft budget for 2026 set at 32.9 billion soms

Bishkek’s budget revenues for 2026 will amount to 32.9 billion soms. The figure was announced during public hearings on the capital’s draft budget.

Funds are planned to be allocated for road construction and repairs, development of engineering infrastructure, major renovations of social facilities, as well as urban improvement and landscaping projects across city districts.

The hearings were held at Tunguch Theater with the participation of city residents, deputy mayors, members of the Bishkek City Council, and heads of municipal services.

First Deputy Mayor Mirlanbek Baigonchokov emphasized that the city budget has tripled over the past five years, and last year’s revenues amounted to 30.5 billion soms, exceeding the plan by 1.1 billion.

Residents asked questions about gas supply, sewerage, roads, transport, and social facilities, and their proposals were taken into account, with instructions issued to the relevant services.