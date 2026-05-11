17:30
USD 87.42
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.17
English

Two ethnic Kyrgyz women travel on horseback from China to Kyrgyzstan

Two ethnic Kyrgyz women — 26-year-old Riza Duishon kyzy and 18-year-old Gulsanat Beishen kyzy — have set off from China to Kyrgyzstan on horseback. The journey was reported by ethnodesigner and project founder Asel Kalkanova, who is a relative of the travelers.

The trip began on May 2 in the Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture. In recent days, the riders reached the village of Zhusup Mamay — Karabulak and continued their route from there.

The journey was inspired by stories about the Urkun — the tragic exodus of Kyrgyz people in 1916. The women decided to retrace the path of their ancestors on horseback. However, the Bedel Pass is currently closed.

As a result, they plan to cross the border via Torgart. Since crossing the border on horseback is not allowed, this section will be completed by vehicle. After entering Kyrgyzstan, the travelers will resume their journey on horseback in At-Bashy district, continuing through Kochkor district to the village of Ak-Olon in Issyk-Kul region, and later visiting Bishkek and other regions.

The women share updates from their journey on social media, noting warm receptions and hospitality from local residents. However, they also face challenges — one of the horses developed lameness, requiring forced stops. For safety reasons, the travelers are accompanied by two support vehicles.

Both women come from the Kyrgyz village of Kok-Terek in China and belong to Bugu tribe, Aryk Myrza lineage from Issyk-Kul. Riza works as a horse riding instructor, while for Gulsanat this is her first visit to her ancestral homeland.
link: https://24.kg/english/373359/
views: 180
Print
Related
Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek
BITF 2026 Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek
Audio guides installed for tourists at Sulaiman-Too in Osh
Central Asia becomes one of world's most promising tourism regions
Eduard Kubatov appointed Director of State Agency for Tourism Development
Construction Ministry proposes new safety rules for extreme tourism facilities
Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA
State Agency for Tourism Development established in Kyrgyzstan
Tourist season officially opened in Osh city
Uzbekistan remains popular destination for tourists from Kyrgyzstan
Popular
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
11 May, Monday
17:24
319 hectares of agricultural land in Batken region returned to state 319 hectares of agricultural land in Batken region retu...
17:20
New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent
17:13
Air pollution: 625 mid-sized buses planned for purchase in Bishkek
16:52
Kyrgyzstan’s external debt-to-GDP ratio reaches 23.64 percent in 2025
16:35
Maintenance of Zhogorku Kenesh cost 1.81 billion soms in 2025