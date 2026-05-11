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30-year-old Aivaz Omorkanov nominated for head of National Olympic Committee

Aivaz Omorkanov has been nominated for the position of President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kyrgyzstan. His candidacy has become one of the most widely discussed in the country’s sports community.

Omorkanov represents a new generation of sports managers in Kyrgyzstan. He currently serves as Vice President of the Ice Hockey Federation of Kyrgyzstan and is a member of the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation. In 2021, he became the youngest vice president in IIHF history.

In addition to sports administration, Omorkanov is also known as a professional triathlete. He is a national champion of Kyrgyzstan in triathlon, duathlon, and aquathlon, and a winner and medalist of international Ironman competitions.

He graduated from University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and from Kyrgyz National University with a degree in law.

Other candidates previously considered for the position included Volleyball Federation President Elmurza Satybaldiev and First Vice President of the Kyrgyz Football Union Nurdin Bukuev, but they withdrew before the vote, leaving Omorkanov as the sole candidate.

The resignation of former National Olympic Committee president Umbetaly Kydyraliev was announced on March 31.
link: https://24.kg/english/373361/
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