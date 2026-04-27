Sadyr Japarov about his son: He is not involved in government affairs

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in an interview with Kaktus.media, commented on the participation of his youngest son, Nurdoolot, in a visit to Ala-Archa with crypto billionaire Justin Sun and answered questions about the relatives’ possible involvement in government affairs.

The head of state stated that his son Nurdoolot’s presence at meetings is due to personal and practical reasons. According to Sadyr Japarov, due to his busy government service, he rarely sees his children, so his son sometimes accompanies him.

«Since he speaks English well, he also acts as a translator. However, he is not involved in any government affairs and does not conduct business with government agencies,» the president stated.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that since coming to power, he has set a strict rule for his family: «not to repeat the mistakes of previous presidents.» He stated that neither his children nor his brothers are allowed to hold government positions. His relatives are involved in private business and attracting investors, but do not use government agencies for personal gain.

The head of state also responded to accusations against his brother, Sabyr Japarov, whose photographs with gold bars had previously circulated on social media.

He called the accusations of his brother’s involvement in fraud at Kumtor «a 1,000 percent lie.»

«His only thoughtless mistake was going to Turkey, visiting a gold processing plant, and taking a photo with gold in his hands,» Sadyr Japarov explained.

He claimed that people close to Sabyr Japarov took the photos on their phones and then «sold them.»

The President noted that if his brother were indeed involved in illegal gold exports, he would not have been so openly photographed. He also noted that a comprehensive online video surveillance system has been operating at Kumtor’s facilities since 2021, eliminating the possibility of theft.