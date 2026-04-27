President Sadyr Japarov comments on his recent visit to Moscow

President Sadyr Japarov commented on his recent working visit to the Russian Federation in an interview with Kaktus.media, rejecting suggestions that the trip was related to sanctions or discussions on renaming settlements.

The head of state stressed that national sovereignty rules out the possibility of any external party summoning a president, adding that the initiative for the visit to Moscow came solely from him.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the decision to hold the meeting was made after his participation in an environmental summit in Astana, in order to use the opportunity to address a number of issues promptly. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal.

On the first day of the visit, the two leaders discussed a wide range of Kyrgyzstan — Russia relations for more than two hours, after which relevant ministers were urgently called in to work through specific issues in detail.

On the second day, an expanded-format meeting was held, during which all key issues were resolved. Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for consistent support across all areas of cooperation over the past five years, noting that this approach defines Russia as a strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov visited the Russian Federation on April 23 for a working trip and held talks with Vladimir Putin. Media learned about the visit at the last moment from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.