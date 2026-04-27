14:58
USD 87.40
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.16
English

President Sadyr Japarov comments on his recent visit to Moscow

President Sadyr Japarov commented on his recent working visit to the Russian Federation in an interview with Kaktus.media, rejecting suggestions that the trip was related to sanctions or discussions on renaming settlements.

The head of state stressed that national sovereignty rules out the possibility of any external party summoning a president, adding that the initiative for the visit to Moscow came solely from him.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the decision to hold the meeting was made after his participation in an environmental summit in Astana, in order to use the opportunity to address a number of issues promptly. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal.

On the first day of the visit, the two leaders discussed a wide range of Kyrgyzstan — Russia relations for more than two hours, after which relevant ministers were urgently called in to work through specific issues in detail.

On the second day, an expanded-format meeting was held, during which all key issues were resolved. Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for consistent support across all areas of cooperation over the past five years, noting that this approach defines Russia as a strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov visited the Russian Federation on April 23 for a working trip and held talks with Vladimir Putin. Media learned about the visit at the last moment from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
link: https://24.kg/english/372045/
views: 129
Print
Related
 Russian enterprises interested in developing Kyrgyzstan's berry industry
Sadyr Japarov receives over 1,800 complaints in Osh region
 Sadyr Japarov reviews development plans for Nookat district
President orders closure of case against official who acted on Tashiev's order
Sadyr Japarov briefs Uzgen residents on work carried out by district authorities
President opens public and cultural center in Kara-Kuldzha
Sale of government positions will no longer exist in Kyrgyzstan — Japarov
Sadyr Japarov visits El Plast polymer pipe plant
Migrant rights discussed at Zhogorku Kenesh meeting with Russian Ambassador
Kyrgyz-St. Petersburg Business Forum discussed in Cabinet of Ministers
Popular
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials  UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation
27 April, Monday
14:51
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” screened at festival in Germany Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” screened at festival in Germany...
14:17
Two suspects in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek
14:02
President Sadyr Japarov comments on his recent visit to Moscow
13:49
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Billiards Championship
13:04
Kyrgyzstan is short of about 900 teachers