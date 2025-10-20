Support for regions: Pediatric surgeons perform surgeries in Manas city

A working visit to the Center for Maternal and Child Health in Manas city was organized to provide specialized medical assistance and exchange experience in pediatric surgery and urology, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare reported.

As part of the visit, a master class on pediatric urology and surgery was held to enhance the qualifications of local specialists. Participants discussed modern approaches to diagnosing and treating congenital anomalies of the urinary and reproductive systems in children, and demonstrated new surgical techniques and principles of postoperative patient care.

In addition, surgeries were performed on children with congenital urogenital anomalies such as bladder exstrophy, obstructive uropathies, and other complex conditions.

The visit helped strengthen cooperation between medical institutions, improve the quality of specialized pediatric care, and promote the introduction of modern medical technologies in regional healthcare practice.