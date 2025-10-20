14:15
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Support for regions: Pediatric surgeons perform surgeries in Manas city

A working visit to the Center for Maternal and Child Health in Manas city was organized to provide specialized medical assistance and exchange experience in pediatric surgery and urology, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare reported.

As part of the visit, a master class on pediatric urology and surgery was held to enhance the qualifications of local specialists. Participants discussed modern approaches to diagnosing and treating congenital anomalies of the urinary and reproductive systems in children, and demonstrated new surgical techniques and principles of postoperative patient care.

In addition, surgeries were performed on children with congenital urogenital anomalies such as bladder exstrophy, obstructive uropathies, and other complex conditions.

The visit helped strengthen cooperation between medical institutions, improve the quality of specialized pediatric care, and promote the introduction of modern medical technologies in regional healthcare practice.
link: https://24.kg/english/347775/
views: 149
Print
Related
Ilshat Foundation builds children's infectious disease ward at Bishkek hospital
Ophthalmologists from China to perform free surgeries in Osh city
Unique brain surgeries for children with severe disorders performed in KR
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment
Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
State funding for healthcare promised to be more than tripled in Kyrgyzstan
Third of schoolchildren in some classes in Bishkek already wear glasses
Number of women over 45 with breast cancer increasing in Kyrgyzstan
Nearly half of students in Kyrgyzstan consume unhealthy food
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
COVID-19: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases reported in Germany COVID-19: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases reported in Germany
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
20 October, Monday
14:04
Incidence of acute respiratory viral infections on rise in Bishkek Incidence of acute respiratory viral infections on rise...
13:00
Test voting taking place at all polling stations across Kyrgyzstan
12:56
Support for regions: Pediatric surgeons perform surgeries in Manas city
12:49
Heads of Osh territorial administrations receive new official vehicles
12:41
Wholesale newspaper market moving from central part of Bishkek