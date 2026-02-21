11:02
Deputy Minister of Health performs complex heart surgeries

The Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation performed complex cardiac surgeries to replace the mitral valve on patients admitted in critical condition. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the press center, after receiving information about the complex clinical cases, Deputy Minister Bakyt Kadyraliev personally intervened and performed the surgeries. The surgeries were successful. One patient has already been discharged in satisfactory condition, while the second patient continues treatment in the hospital and is undergoing staged rehabilitation.

These surgeries served as a practical master class for the institute’s young cardiac surgeons. During the course of the work, the specialists had the opportunity to observe complex case management tactics, discuss modern approaches to cardiac treatment, and the specifics of decision-making during highly complex surgeries.

«These cases once again confirm that high-tech cardiac surgical care is available in Kyrgyzstan today. The country has highly qualified specialists capable of performing the most complex surgeries and saving patients’ lives. The development of national cardiac surgery, the transfer of experience to young doctors, and the introduction of modern technologies enable us to provide care comparable to leading clinics and enable citizens to receive treatment at home without having to travel abroad,» the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan noted.
