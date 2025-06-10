10:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

More than 100 children with congenital heart defects waiting for surgery

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev visited the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation, where he met with parents of children with congenital heart defects, who are awaiting surgery. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The parents raised the acute issue of long waiting times for surgery and insufficient access to vital cardiac surgery care.

According to the minister, about 600 children with congenital heart defects are born in Kyrgyzstan every year, who need surgery in the first weeks of life. However, currently only 20-30 of them undergo surgery. There are already more than 100 children on the waiting list, and the real need for cardiac surgery is significantly higher.

«We understand that pediatric cardiac surgery is one of the most vulnerable areas. The Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation is undergoing major repairs, after which the Cardiac Surgery Department will return to the building with expanded capabilities: the number of beds and intensive care units will increase, and, as a result, the number of operations performed,» Erkin Checheybaev emphasized.

The minister also reported on infrastructure development:

  • A separate cardiac surgery center is planned to be built in Jalal-Abad.
  • In Bishkek, renovations are being completed at the Institute of Cardiology, where previously only therapeutic treatment was provided. Now, adult patients will be operated on there, which will relieve the burden on the institute.

In the Medical Town project, which is being actively promoted by the government, cardiology will become the central focus, and a building with 300-350 beds is planned to be built.

The minister also explained how the waiting list for surgery is formed. He stressed that emergency patients in critical condition (for example, with oxygen saturation below 30) are operated on first, as every hour counts. Scheduled surgeries are performed daily — on average, two per day.

Erkin Checheybaev touched on the problem of intermediaries offering to send patients abroad. He urged parents to contact state medical institutions, where, in some cases, operations can be performed free of charge.
link: https://24.kg/english/332098/
views: 108
Print
Related
Korean Foundation helps perform 452 heart surgeries on children in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. surgeons, doctors from Cardiac Surgery Institute operate on 22 children
Three billion soms allocated for construction of Traumatology Center
U.S. surgeons and doctors from Cardiac Surgery Institute perform 12 surgeries
Hospital complex with 550 beds planned to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region
Cabinet of Ministers introduces temporary price regulation for coronary stents
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for conducting clinical trials of medicines
Authorities pay special attention to construction of modern medical institutions
Doctors from Research Cardiac Surgery Institute continue to operate on patients
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
10 June, Tuesday
10:46
Court extends detention of human rights activist Rita Karasartova until July 12 Court extends detention of human rights activist Rita K...
10:23
Two men attack citizen of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg
10:16
Regional simulation exercises on combating human trafficking begin in Kyrgyzstan
10:07
More than 100 children with congenital heart defects waiting for surgery
09:57
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Uzbekistan
9 June, Monday
21:35
Investors granted right to set tariffs for rail transportation in Kyrgyzstan
17:40
Kyrgyz triathletes win gold at tournament in Azerbaijan
17:34
Kyrgyzstan to elect Parliament under revised system — President signs law