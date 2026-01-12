13:28
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Russians increasingly choose Kyrgyzstan for plastic surgeries

Russians are increasingly choosing Kyrgyzstan for plastic surgeries. Dmitry Prokopyev, a surgeon and one of the republic’s leading specialists in this field, said.

«When it comes to the number of foreign patients, seasonality plays a significant role. There are periods with more arrivals and periods with fewer. In summer, when people take vacations, there is more opportunity to travel — the number of patients increases. I think foreign patients can account for up to 40 percent of the total,» he explained.

According to Prokopyev, people come to Kyrgyzstan for medical services from both neighboring and distant countries. Patients often arrive from the United Arab Emirates, and there are also visitors from Europe and the United Kingdom. However, the largest number of clients comes from CIS countries, primarily Kazakhstan and Russia. In recent years, the number of Russian patients has steadily grown, while the number of Kazakh patients has slightly decreased.

«People learn about Kyrgyzstan in different ways... Mostly through word of mouth. At least, that’s how it works for me. Someone who had surgery here tells their friends about their experience. Just two weeks ago, a patient came from England after hearing about the quality of care here. There are also surgeons and clinics with well-developed social media, such as Instagram. People learn about it from there,» the surgeon added.

Among foreign patients, the most popular procedures are body contouring surgeries, including breast augmentation, post-pregnancy abdominal correction, and liposuction. Facial rejuvenation procedures, such as facelifts and blepharoplasty, are also in high demand.
link: https://24.kg/english/357493/
views: 158
Print
Related
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
Angiography machine at Osh Hospital to be repaired and put into operation
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
Edil Baisalov: Kyrgyzstan will triple healthcare spending
Five new ventilators sent to Batken to support newborn care
Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of National Surgical Center
Bishkek Emergency Hospital receives rehabilitation equipment
Health Minister proposes raising excise taxes, restricting alcohol sale hours
President approves National Program Salamat Zhurok
SCNS Chairman hands over official vehicles to Maternal and Child Welfare Center
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk
12 January, Monday
13:00
Schools in Naryn region switch to online classes due to severe frost Schools in Naryn region switch to online classes due t...
12:50
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan drops to last place in tournament table
12:44
1,080 families receive apartments in Muras residential complex in Bishkek
12:36
Man attempts to kill his mother in Chui region
12:14
Russians increasingly choose Kyrgyzstan for plastic surgeries