Russians increasingly choose Kyrgyzstan for plastic surgeries

Russians are increasingly choosing Kyrgyzstan for plastic surgeries. Dmitry Prokopyev, a surgeon and one of the republic’s leading specialists in this field, said.

«When it comes to the number of foreign patients, seasonality plays a significant role. There are periods with more arrivals and periods with fewer. In summer, when people take vacations, there is more opportunity to travel — the number of patients increases. I think foreign patients can account for up to 40 percent of the total,» he explained.

According to Prokopyev, people come to Kyrgyzstan for medical services from both neighboring and distant countries. Patients often arrive from the United Arab Emirates, and there are also visitors from Europe and the United Kingdom. However, the largest number of clients comes from CIS countries, primarily Kazakhstan and Russia. In recent years, the number of Russian patients has steadily grown, while the number of Kazakh patients has slightly decreased.

«People learn about Kyrgyzstan in different ways... Mostly through word of mouth. At least, that’s how it works for me. Someone who had surgery here tells their friends about their experience. Just two weeks ago, a patient came from England after hearing about the quality of care here. There are also surgeons and clinics with well-developed social media, such as Instagram. People learn about it from there,» the surgeon added.

Among foreign patients, the most popular procedures are body contouring surgeries, including breast augmentation, post-pregnancy abdominal correction, and liposuction. Facial rejuvenation procedures, such as facelifts and blepharoplasty, are also in high demand.