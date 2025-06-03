17:09
Korean Foundation helps perform 452 heart surgeries on children in Kyrgyzstan

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu met with a delegation from the Korean Public Foundation Milal Heart, led by its President Lee Jeongjae. The press service of the Parliament reported.

Founded in 1987, the Foundation operates in 25 countries, providing assistance to children with congenital heart defects. In Kyrgyzstan alone, 452 surgeries have been performed with financial support provided to patients.

The Speaker expressed his deep gratitude to the foundation’s leadership and staff. «I am aware of your longstanding work helping children with heart conditions, which has allowed many to fully recover. Your efforts not only save lives but also strengthen Kyrgyzstan-Korea friendship,» he said.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized that Korea pays special attention to healthcare and actively develops medical tourism. «It is necessary to expand the exchange of experience between doctors and actively cooperate to jointly combat serious diseases,» he added.

In response, President Lee Jeongjae shared that the foundation has been active in Kyrgyzstan for over 15 years.

«We are not limited to operations only, much attention is paid to training doctors, especially surgeons. In addition, scholarships are provided to those who want to get a medical education in Korea. Our main goal is to help children with cardiovascular diseases and at the same time contribute to the development of the health care system of the Kyrgyz Republic by increasing the human resources of specialists,» he said.

Speaker also praised Choi Minkyang for his exceptional translation during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Chair of the Social Policy Committee Vinera Raimbachaevа and a deputy of Parliament Zhalolidin Nurbaev.
