2-year-old child in Osh undergoes emergency surgery to remove 17 magnets

A two-year-old child who swallowed 17 magnetic toy parts was admitted to the Osh Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital, the Osh Regional Interdistrict Children’s Clinical Hospital reported.

According to doctors, the child had been experiencing repeated vomiting for three days. After seeking medical help at a district hospital, an X-ray examination revealed several foreign objects aligned in a chain in the intestines, after which the patient was referred to the regional hospital.

Surgeons performed an emergency operation and successfully removed all the magnets. The child’s condition is currently stable; the patient remains under medical supervision and is receiving the necessary treatment.

Doctors warn that magnetic toys pose a serious danger to children. When multiple magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other inside the gastrointestinal tract, leading to severe complications and the need for surgical intervention.