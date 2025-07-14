Surgeries for children with hearing problems to continue in Kyrgyzstan

Surgeries for children with hearing impairments in Kyrgyzstan will continue: doctors from Qatar are scheduled to arrive in November 2025. The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare reported.

The medical facility recalls that the last visit by Qatari doctors took place in April 2025, when 26 children underwent surgery.

The Qatari side has resolved financial issues related to the rehabilitation of children after surgery, the training of doctors in Russia, and the creation of a laboratory.

The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare has the necessary equipment for diagnostics, high-tech surgical interventions, and postoperative medical rehabilitation of children with hearing impairments.

There is an approved regulation for the commission for selecting patients for cochlear implantation. In total, more than 200 children have already undergone cochlear implantation surgery at the National Center.