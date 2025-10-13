Unique brain surgeries for children with severe disorders performed in KR

Neurosurgeons from the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare of Kyrgyzstan, together with colleagues from the National Hospital, performed several high-tech endovascular surgeries on children with severe vascular brain diseases—aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations.

The operations were performed in a modern angiographic operating room using the latest methods of intraoperative imaging. The team included endovascular neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, X-ray technicians, and intensive care specialists. This approach ensured a high level of safety, diagnostic accuracy, and treatment effectiveness.

Angiographic diagnostics were performed during the preoperative stage, which allowed the size and location of vascular anomalies to be determined and the optimal endovascular tactics to be selected for each patient.

In the treatment of aneurysms, endovascular occlusion was performed while maintaining the patency of the main vessels, and in arteriovenous malformations, point embolization of the pathological node was performed to prevent the risk of hemorrhage. All manipulations were performed under the control of digital subtraction angiography.

After the operations, a follow-up angiographic assessment was performed, confirming the successful exclusion of pathological foci from the bloodstream and the absence of complications. All children recovered safely from anesthesia and were transferred to the intensive care unit for observation. According to the doctors, the patients’ condition is stable, no complications have been noted, and recovery is progressing actively.

The joint work of neurosurgeons from two leading medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan demonstrated a high level of professionalism and coordination.

The doctors noted that the operations were an important step in the development of pediatric endovascular neurosurgery in the country and confirmed the capabilities of modern medicine in the treatment of complex vascular diseases in children.