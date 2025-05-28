18:24
U.S. surgeons, doctors from Cardiac Surgery Institute operate on 22 children

U.S. cardiac surgeons and doctors from the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation have operated on 22 children since May 2. The Director of the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation, Samidin Shabyraliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the mission of specialists from the Global Cardiac Alliance is ending; they are leaving the republic on May 30.

«The intensive care unit is full now, we may operate on two or three more people. The remaining children who need surgical interventions will be operated on a planned basis,» Samidin Shabyraliev said.

He noted that interaction with colleagues from other countries is always useful in terms of gaining new knowledge on patient care, diagnostics, and so on.

Recall, after the death of three children aged from two months to two years with severe congenital heart defects, who had undergone surgery, President Sadyr Japarov visited the hospital and gave instructions to improve the conditions. Then the surgical interventions continued.

According to the Ministry of Health, 70 children were included in the list for the operation.
