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Kyrgyzstan plans to extend timber export ban

Kyrgyzstan is reintroducing a temporary ban on the export of timber and timber products outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted the decree for public discussion.

The restriction will be in effect for six months and applies to the main types of timber and lumber. The ban will take effect after the official publication of the document.

According to the background statement, the measure is aimed at preventing the re-export of timber products to third countries and ensuring the domestic market has sufficient raw materials.

Authorities note that Kyrgyzstan’s own forest resources are limited, and most timber is imported from EAEU countries, primarily Russia. Moreover, exports of such materials from the republic have been minimal in recent years and continue to decline.

At the same time, high import volumes of timber products remain, making the market dependent on external supplies. Under these circumstances, the government is seeking to prevent shortages and stabilize domestic prices.

As part of the decision, the Ministry of Economy is required to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required to notify CIS countries. Customs and border services have been instructed to strengthen controls over the movement of timber.

A similar resolution, previously in effect from December 2025, has been declared invalid.

The Cabinet of Ministers emphasizes that the ban is temporary and should not lead to negative economic consequences, but will strengthen controls over timber trade and protect the domestic market.
link: https://24.kg/english/371802/
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