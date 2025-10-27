17:30
USD 87.45
EUR 101.52
RUB 1.08
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan sets minimum wage for 2026 at 3,280 soms

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan set the minimum wage for next year at 3,280 soms. These figures are contained in the national budget for 2026 and the 2027-2028 planning period, which has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) for approval.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ estimates, the minimum wage for 2027 is set at 3,608 soms, and for 2028 at 3,968.8 soms.

These figures represent the monthly wage of an unskilled employee who has worked the full standard working hours while performing simple tasks under normal working conditions.
link: https://24.kg/english/348695/
views: 148
Print
Related
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan projected to reach 62,000 soms— Finance Ministry
Health Minister announces real salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Salaries of Presidents of Central Asian countries: Comparative overview
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President
Minimum salary of cultural workers is 6,000 soms
Experts name highest paid professional field in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek has lowest salaries among capitals of EAEU countries
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides who can receive salaries in cash
Akylbek Japarov tasked with equalizing salaries of doctors and MPs
Doctors in regions are paid up to 100,000 soms — Minister of Health
Popular
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation
EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
27 October, Monday
17:10
Where will tram lines be built in Bishkek? Where will tram lines be built in Bishkek?
17:04
World Savings Day campaign launched in Kyrgyzstan
16:30
Osh State University scientists discover ancient archaeological site in Kara-Suu
16:20
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
16:15
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan sets minimum wage for 2026 at 3,280 soms