Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan sets minimum wage for 2026 at 3,280 soms

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan set the minimum wage for next year at 3,280 soms. These figures are contained in the national budget for 2026 and the 2027-2028 planning period, which has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) for approval.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ estimates, the minimum wage for 2027 is set at 3,608 soms, and for 2028 at 3,968.8 soms.

These figures represent the monthly wage of an unskilled employee who has worked the full standard working hours while performing simple tasks under normal working conditions.