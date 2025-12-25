Teachers’ and medical workers’ salaries to double from April 1 in Kyrgyzstan

Starting April 1, 2026, the salaries of teachers and medical workers in Kyrgyzstan will be increased by 100 percent, President Sadyr Japarov announced today at the People’s Kurultai.

According to him, respect for teachers and doctors is the foundation of a strong state.

«A teacher shapes the nation’s future, a doctor protects people’s health and lives. Yet today, we often see rude treatment, disrespect, and sometimes even acts of violence against them. This is an extreme form of incivility. We must restore the deserved authority and high social status of these two sacred professions. Government bodies, civil society, every family — all of us must strengthen the prestige of teachers and doctors. Until proper respect is shown to those who educate our children and care for our health, we cannot become a truly cultured and developed country,» the president said.

In this context, he emphasized that from April 1 next year, the salaries of teachers and medical workers will be raised.

«Yesterday, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced that the increase would be at least 50 percent. However, after further discussion and reassessment of the government’s financial capabilities, we decided to increase salaries by an average of 100 percent through the introduction of an additional presidential compensation payment of 15,000 soms per position,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He explained that the current average salary of teachers is 26,000 soms, which will rise to approximately 52,000 soms after the increase. Teacher salaries are determined based on education level, teaching experience, qualification category, location, subject taught, and weekly teaching load.

«For example, in an urban general education school, a young teacher without teaching experience and with a secondary pedagogical education will earn 36,800 soms from April 1, and after taxes and social contributions, they will receive about 31,200 soms.

A math teacher in a secondary school, working and living in a remote highland area with a district coefficient of 1.8 and over 30 years of teaching experience, currently earns 65,800 soms, which will increase to 97,600 soms next April,» he said.

Regarding medical workers, the president said the current average salary is 31,500 soms, which will reach 62,500 soms from April 1, with a net take-home of around 50,000 soms.

«In urban areas, a doctor starting work without prior experience currently earns 16,900 soms per position; after the increase, this will rise to 42,100 soms, with a net take-home of about 35,500 soms.

In a remote mountainous area, a highly qualified doctor with 30 years of experience working one position will earn 91,700 soms, with a net take-home of approximately 75,700 soms,» he emphasized.

The president also noted that the average salary of artists currently stands at about 20,700 soms, which will increase to roughly 46,500 soms from April 1, 2026, with a net income of about 39,000 soms.

«The average salary of coaches after the increase will be 58,900 soms, with a net take-home of around 45,000 soms. Additionally, from April 1, the salaries of technical and service personnel will rise by an average of 80 percent, with an additional presidential compensation payment of 5,000 soms per position,» he said.

This step, Japarov added, is a recognition and high appreciation of their significant contribution to society and the strengthening of their role in the life of the state.