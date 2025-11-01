Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has determined the average monthly salary levels that will be used to calculate income tax and social security contributions in 2026.

According to the data, the average salary nationwide will be 36,047 soms, or 35,097 soms excluding Kumtor.

The highest salaries were recorded in:

Bishkek — 44,074 soms;

Kara-Kul (Jalal-Abad region) — 50,642 soms;

Chatkal district — 55,183 soms;

Jeti-Oguz district (including Kumtor) — 96,813 soms.

Excluding Kumtor, the highest salaries remain in Bishkek and Naryn (43,064 soms).

The lowest incomes were recorded in Manas district of Talas region—21,738 soms—and in Sulukta—21,784 soms.

Across the regions, the lowest indicators are in the southern regions—Osh and Batken—where the average salary ranges from 22,000 to 26,000 soms.

The gap between regions remains significant: the difference between the highest and lowest indicators exceeds 70,000 soms (including Kumtor) and approximately 25,000 soms without it.

In the northern regions (Naryn, Issyk-Kul, and Chui), wages are consistently higher than in the southern regions, traditionally due to the concentration of government agencies, tourism, and industry.