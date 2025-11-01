16:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.09
English

Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has determined the average monthly salary levels that will be used to calculate income tax and social security contributions in 2026.

According to the data, the average salary nationwide will be 36,047 soms, or 35,097 soms excluding Kumtor.

The highest salaries were recorded in:

  • Bishkek — 44,074 soms;
  • Kara-Kul (Jalal-Abad region) — 50,642 soms;
  • Chatkal district — 55,183 soms;
  • Jeti-Oguz district (including Kumtor) — 96,813 soms.

Excluding Kumtor, the highest salaries remain in Bishkek and Naryn (43,064 soms).

The lowest incomes were recorded in Manas district of Talas region—21,738 soms—and in Sulukta—21,784 soms.

Across the regions, the lowest indicators are in the southern regions—Osh and Batken—where the average salary ranges from 22,000 to 26,000 soms.

The gap between regions remains significant: the difference between the highest and lowest indicators exceeds 70,000 soms (including Kumtor) and approximately 25,000 soms without it.

In the northern regions (Naryn, Issyk-Kul, and Chui), wages are consistently higher than in the southern regions, traditionally due to the concentration of government agencies, tourism, and industry.

 

The data is approved for tax purposes and for calculating insurance contributions in the state social insurance system. The indicators are used to calculate the wage fund, pensions, and benefits.
link: https://24.kg/english/349398/
views: 145
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan sets minimum wage for 2026 at 3,280 soms
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan projected to reach 62,000 soms— Finance Ministry
Health Minister announces real salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Salaries of Presidents of Central Asian countries: Comparative overview
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President
Minimum salary of cultural workers is 6,000 soms
Experts name highest paid professional field in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek has lowest salaries among capitals of EAEU countries
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides who can receive salaries in cash
Akylbek Japarov tasked with equalizing salaries of doctors and MPs
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census
Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA
1 November, Saturday
15:05
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing imp...
15:00
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
14:51
Forum in Bishkek: School principals from Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss integration
14:17
About 20,000 people die in Kyrgyzstan from heart disease annually
14:12
List of 143 citizens of Kyrgyzstan killed in Ukraine published