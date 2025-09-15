13:15
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan projected to reach 62,000 soms— Finance Ministry

The average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan is expected to rise to 62,000 soms by 2030, according to projections from the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry noted that living standards in the country are forecast to gradually improve in the coming years, with average monthly wages increasing by 2.9 percent annually.

Household incomes are expected to grow at a faster pace, with real annual growth projected at 6.7 percent. Total household income is forecast to reach 1.79 trillion soms by 2030.

The poverty rate is projected to decline by an average of 1.1 percent annually in the medium term.

The Finance Ministry also anticipates average annual population growth of 146,500 people.

By 2030, GDP per capita is projected to increase from $3,100 in 2026 to over $5,000, while the subsistence minimum is expected to rise from 8,990 soms in 2026 to 11,148 soms in 2030.
