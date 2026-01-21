Oruntaev explains why Construction Ministry employees earn up to 500,000 soms

A discussion about salary levels at the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services has erupted on social media. Nurdan Oruntaev, the head of the ministry, has officially responded to the situation.

According to him, all departments within the ministry operate on a self-financing basis, which directly impacts employee pay. The average salary is approximately 150,000 soms, but in some departments, salaries reach 500,000 soms.

The minister explained that these salaries are paid to specialized professionals—architects, engineers, designers, and builders—who are responsible for reviewing design documentation for large and complex projects.

«How much they earn depends on how hard they work. Our employees are specialists in demand in the market. They are responsible for the documentation of large projects,» he explained.

Nurdan Oruntaev also emphasized that the ministry is open to professionals willing to work in the construction industry and who have the relevant education.