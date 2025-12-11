11:20
USD 87.45
EUR 101.90
RUB 1.14
English

Thousands of Construction Ministry employees no longer receive budget salaries

Departments of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan have switched to self-financing. Nurdan Oruntaev, Minister of Construction, told Kabar news agency.

According to him, after the president signed the decree transforming the State Agency of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services into a ministry, the department’s structure and operating procedures have changed.

He also noted that a number of reforms have been implemented, including the transition of subordinate structures to self-financing.

«Currently, about 3,000 of our employees are on self-financing, meaning they no longer receive budget salaries. One department remains. Effective January 1, its employees will also stop receiving salaries from budget due to the transition to self-financing. This mechanism has allowed us to increase salaries, improve the quality of services provided, and create the conditions for eliminating corruption,» Nurdan Oruntaev said.

The transition to a digital format has allowed the Ministry of Construction to reduce costs and improve the efficiency and quality of services provided, he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/354213/
views: 100
Print
Related
Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of major social facilities in Manas city
Three more underpasses to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek
Company fined 200,000 soms for illegal installation of equipment
New KNU building: Kanybek Tumanbaev inspects construction site
Sadyr Japarov launches large-scale Altai project
Children's entertainment center to be built on 6.5-hectare site in Talas region
Company fined for illegal construction of rural health post in Batken region
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Popular
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
11 December, Thursday
11:15
State of emergency declared in Tyup district due to severe weather State of emergency declared in Tyup district due to sev...
11:10
Kasymaliev calls for urgent protection of mountains amid climate threats
10:51
Thousands of Construction Ministry employees no longer receive budget salaries
10:38
Eight vehicles freed from snowdrift in Tyup district
10:15
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $8.2 billion