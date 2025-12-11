Thousands of Construction Ministry employees no longer receive budget salaries

Departments of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan have switched to self-financing. Nurdan Oruntaev, Minister of Construction, told Kabar news agency.

According to him, after the president signed the decree transforming the State Agency of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services into a ministry, the department’s structure and operating procedures have changed.

He also noted that a number of reforms have been implemented, including the transition of subordinate structures to self-financing.

«Currently, about 3,000 of our employees are on self-financing, meaning they no longer receive budget salaries. One department remains. Effective January 1, its employees will also stop receiving salaries from budget due to the transition to self-financing. This mechanism has allowed us to increase salaries, improve the quality of services provided, and create the conditions for eliminating corruption,» Nurdan Oruntaev said.

The transition to a digital format has allowed the Ministry of Construction to reduce costs and improve the efficiency and quality of services provided, he added.