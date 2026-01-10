National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025

In January—October 2025, the average salary in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 42,919 soms, or $491.3. A report by the National Statistical Committee says.

Compared to the same period in 2024, nominal wages increased by 19.2 percent, while real wage growth, adjusted for inflation, stood at 10.4 percent.

The highest average salary was recorded in Bishkek — 54,618 soms.

Average salaries by region are as follows: