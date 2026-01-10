20:42
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025

In January—October 2025, the average salary in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 42,919 soms, or $491.3. A report by the National Statistical Committee says.

Compared to the same period in 2024, nominal wages increased by 19.2 percent, while real wage growth, adjusted for inflation, stood at 10.4 percent.

The highest average salary was recorded in Bishkek — 54,618 soms.

Average salaries by region are as follows:

  • Issyk-Kul region — 46,261 soms;
  • Naryn region — 39,934 soms;
  • Talas region — 38,725 soms;
  • Osh city — 34,662 soms;
  • Jalal-Abad region — 34,633 soms;
  • Chui region — 33,837 soms;
  • Batken region — 31,461 soms;
  • Osh region — 26,914 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/357404/
views: 168
Print
Related
Teachers’ and medical workers’ salaries to double from April 1 in Kyrgyzstan
Average salary exceeds 42,900 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Thousands of Construction Ministry employees no longer receive budget salaries
Kyrgyzstan approves average salary indicators for tax calculation
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan sets minimum wage for 2026 at 3,280 soms
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan projected to reach 62,000 soms— Finance Ministry
Health Minister announces real salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Salaries of Presidents of Central Asian countries: Comparative overview
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President
Popular
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
Currency exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to verify origin of clients’ funds Currency exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to verify origin of clients’ funds
Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality
Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials
10 January, Saturday
19:20
National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025 National Statistical Committee calculates average salar...
19:15
Alisher Navoi Park in Osh to be transformed into modern recreation area
18:11
Naryn Electric Grid Company increases electricity networks capacity by 5 kW
18:04
Kyrgyzstan’s cycling veteran Evgeny Vakker to compete at Asian Championship
18:00
All cafés and restaurants in Osh required to provide parking for guests