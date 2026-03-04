16:43
Parliament Speaker reveals MPs’ salaries

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev has disclosed the salaries received by members of Parliament. He made the statement during a parliamentary session.

According to him, the official salary of a deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh amounts to 58,432 soms.

In addition, each MP has a special fund of 80,000 soms. These funds are used to cover expenses related to the maintenance of an official vehicle, drivers, office supplies, airfare, and travel to the regions.

According to him, the information on this matter had previously been somewhat distorted.
