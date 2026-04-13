New 500-seat Arabaev school building completed in Kochkor district

A new building for Arabaev secondary school has been completed in Kochkor district, the press service of the Ministry of Construction reported.

The facility is designed to accommodate 500 students. Construction began in 2023 and was financed using the republican budget. The total area of the building is 4,136 square meters. The school is a three-story building, fully equipped with all the necessary facilities for comfortable learning.

According to the design, it will include laboratories, a library, IT rooms, workshops, and a sports hall. Summer sports fields for football and volleyball will also be built on the school grounds.

Currently, 1,800 children attend the existing school due to a shortage of student places. The commissioning of the new building will significantly reduce the load and create a more comfortable environment for the educational process.