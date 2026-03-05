11:51
USD 87.45
EUR 101.43
RUB 1.13
English

25 new schools, 7 school buildings to be constructed in Bishkek in 2026

In 2026, funds from the national budget will be allocated for the construction of 36 schools in three major cities of Kyrgyzstan. These are regions experiencing a high load on educational institutions due to internal migration. The press service of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services reported.

According to it, 20 new schools are planned for construction in Bishkek, 10 schools in Osh, and six schools in Manas.

Additionally, as part of cooperation with the Saudi Fund for Development, the construction of five new schools and seven school buildings in Bishkek and two schools in Chui region is planned.

The ministry also noted that construction of previously launched social facilities will be completed.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, in 2025 a total of 76 new educational institutions were built across the country, while 41 schools underwent major renovation.

In total, Kyrgyzstan has 2,394 schools attended by about 1.5 million children.
link: https://24.kg/english/364635/
views: 158
Print
Related
Six new schools to be built in Manas city
Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia discuss 2nd phase of school construction project
16 new school buildings commissioned in Osh region in 2025
Agreement on Construction of Public Schools project ratified in Kyrgyzstan
School for 1,200 students to be built near Kudaibergen market in Bishkek
Construction of 20 new schools begins in Bishkek
Parliament approves agreement on school construction with Saudi Arabia
Modern school for 300 students to be built in Kara-Suu district
School for 750 students under construction in Toktogul on Tashiev’s instruction
13 schools and 17 kindergartens to be built in Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district
Popular
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
5 March, Thursday
11:37
Uzbekistan introduces life sentence for pedophiles — President signs decree Uzbekistan introduces life sentence for pedophiles — Pr...
11:27
Former head of Alamedin district detained on suspicion of corruption
11:22
Construction sector’s contribution to economy grows eightfold for six years
10:50
Teacher shortage, pedagogical education reform discussed at Science Ministry
10:40
State Secretary Arslan Koichiev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Ak Kalpak Day