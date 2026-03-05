25 new schools, 7 school buildings to be constructed in Bishkek in 2026

In 2026, funds from the national budget will be allocated for the construction of 36 schools in three major cities of Kyrgyzstan. These are regions experiencing a high load on educational institutions due to internal migration. The press service of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services reported.

According to it, 20 new schools are planned for construction in Bishkek, 10 schools in Osh, and six schools in Manas.

Additionally, as part of cooperation with the Saudi Fund for Development, the construction of five new schools and seven school buildings in Bishkek and two schools in Chui region is planned.

The ministry also noted that construction of previously launched social facilities will be completed.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, in 2025 a total of 76 new educational institutions were built across the country, while 41 schools underwent major renovation.

In total, Kyrgyzstan has 2,394 schools attended by about 1.5 million children.