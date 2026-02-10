09:29
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Agreement on Construction of Public Schools project ratified in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the loan agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) for the Construction of Public Schools (Phase II) project, signed on October 9, 2025, in Bishkek.

The law was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on January 29, 2026.

The agreement was concluded to attract concessional loan funds from the Saudi Fund for Development.

The loan is provided on favorable financial terms for a period of 25 years, including a 5-year grace period, at an interest rate of 1.5 percent per annum. The loan funds are provided in US dollars.

The document provides funding for the Construction of Public Schools (Phase II) project, aimed at expanding and upgrading public educational infrastructure, eliminating the shortage of student places, and creating adequate conditions for high-quality general education.

The project includes the construction of five new general education schools and seven additional educational buildings for existing schools in Bishkek, as well as two new schools in Chui region with a total design capacity from 150 to 1,000 student places.
link: https://24.kg/english/361284/
views: 54
Print
Related
School for 1,200 students to be built near Kudaibergen market in Bishkek
Construction of 20 new schools begins in Bishkek
Parliament approves agreement on school construction with Saudi Arabia
Modern school for 300 students to be built in Kara-Suu district
School for 750 students under construction in Toktogul on Tashiev’s instruction
13 schools and 17 kindergartens to be built in Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district
Modern school built in Nookat district for 115 million soms
Construction of 134 educational institutions completed in 2025
36 new schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Additional school building for 225 students to be built in Kerben
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment
10 February, Tuesday
09:15
Agreement on Construction of Public Schools project ratified in Kyrgyzstan Agreement on Construction of Public Schools project rat...
9 February, Monday
20:54
Ulan Dzhusupov relieved of his duties as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UK
19:29
Waste-to-energy plant to be built in Osh city
18:05
Kyrgyzstan prepares reform: Schools, universities to train climate specialists
17:44
Dachnoye village to have no water on February 12
17:34
Kyrgyzstan introduces e-permit system for freight transport with China