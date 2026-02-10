Agreement on Construction of Public Schools project ratified in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the loan agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) for the Construction of Public Schools (Phase II) project, signed on October 9, 2025, in Bishkek.

The law was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on January 29, 2026.

The agreement was concluded to attract concessional loan funds from the Saudi Fund for Development.

The loan is provided on favorable financial terms for a period of 25 years, including a 5-year grace period, at an interest rate of 1.5 percent per annum. The loan funds are provided in US dollars.

The document provides funding for the Construction of Public Schools (Phase II) project, aimed at expanding and upgrading public educational infrastructure, eliminating the shortage of student places, and creating adequate conditions for high-quality general education.

The project includes the construction of five new general education schools and seven additional educational buildings for existing schools in Bishkek, as well as two new schools in Chui region with a total design capacity from 150 to 1,000 student places.