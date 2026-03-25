Construction of joint Russian-Kyrgyz school begins in Bishkek

A new phase of construction of a Russian-Kyrgyz school has begun in Bishkek. The ceremony marks the start of in situ concrete works on the school building, the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event was attended by Russian Ambassador Sergei Vakunov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, and representatives of relevant agencies and contractors.

Sergei Vakunov noted that the joint school construction project is part of the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. He recalled that a project to create nine Russian-language schools is underway in the country, and the first facilities, including the school in Bishkek, are scheduled for completion in 2027.

According to the ambassador, the future schools will be modern and equipped with everything necessary for a high-quality education. They will employ both Kyrgyz and Russian teachers trained at leading Russian universities.

A high demand for Russian-language education in the Kyrgyz Republic was also noted. In this regard, the Russian side will continue training specialists—700 quota places have been allocated for Kyrgyz students in 2026.

Furthermore, Education in Russia — 2026 exhibition, featuring 26 Russian universities, will be held from April 1 to 3 in Bishkek, Kara-Balta, Kant, and Tokmok.

Following the ceremony, concrete pouring for the future school’s foundation slab began.