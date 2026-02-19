Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia discuss 2nd phase of school construction project

Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Nurdan Oruntaev paid a working visit to Riyadh as part of Construction of Public Schools (Phase II) project.

On February 18, the meeting was attended by Ulugbek Maripov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development, and a Kyrgyz delegation led by the minister.

During the meeting, the parties held official talks, during which they reviewed in detail the technical plan for the Construction of Public Schools (Phase II) project and approved it by mutual agreement.

Additionally, they discussed the list of public schools to be built in the country’s regions, issues of ensuring the quality of construction work, the creation of modern educational infrastructure, and the phased implementation of the project.

The parties also explored opportunities to expand cooperation by attracting additional investment and financial resources for the next phase of the project. Following the meeting, they confirmed their commitment to further strengthening their bilateral partnership in implementing infrastructure projects in the education sector.

A $50 million agreement had previously been signed for this project. Five new schools and seven additional educational buildings will be built in Bishkek, as well as two new schools in Chui region. The capacity of these facilities will range from 150 to 1,000 students. The project is scheduled to be implemented from 2026 to 2029.