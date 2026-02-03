School for 1,200 students to be built near Kudaibergen market in Bishkek

In accordance with Sadyr Japarov’s directive, 20 new schools are planned for construction in Bishkek by 2026, the Ministry of Construction reported.

As part of this directive, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev reviewed school project plans.

«In particular, construction of a new school for 1,200 students has begun near Kudaibergen market between Sadygaliev and Patrice Lumumba streets. The minister inspected the progress of construction and the project documentation, emphasizing the need to ensure high quality construction. The project is being financed from the republican budget and is being implemented by the Ministry of Construction,» the statement reads.