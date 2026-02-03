09:58
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

School for 1,200 students to be built near Kudaibergen market in Bishkek

In accordance with Sadyr Japarov’s directive, 20 new schools are planned for construction in Bishkek by 2026, the Ministry of Construction reported.

As part of this directive, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev reviewed school project plans.

«In particular, construction of a new school for 1,200 students has begun near Kudaibergen market between Sadygaliev and Patrice Lumumba streets. The minister inspected the progress of construction and the project documentation, emphasizing the need to ensure high quality construction. The project is being financed from the republican budget and is being implemented by the Ministry of Construction,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/360326/
views: 43
Print
Related
Construction of 20 new schools begins in Bishkek
Parliament approves agreement on school construction with Saudi Arabia
Modern school for 300 students to be built in Kara-Suu district
School for 750 students under construction in Toktogul on Tashiev’s instruction
13 schools and 17 kindergartens to be built in Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district
Modern school built in Nookat district for 115 million soms
Construction of 134 educational institutions completed in 2025
36 new schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Additional school building for 225 students to be built in Kerben
Kyrgyzstan and Russia building new school in Bishkek for 35 million soms
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
3 February, Tuesday
09:54
Italian company to help Kyrgyzstan process unsorted household waste Italian company to help Kyrgyzstan process unsorted ho...
09:49
School for 1,200 students to be built near Kudaibergen market in Bishkek
09:44
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
09:34
Kyrgyzstani detained in Iraq returned home — Foreign Affairs Ministry
09:27
Smuggling of psychotropic drugs from Kyrgyzstan into Uzbekistan prevented
2 February, Monday
21:03
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in UAE on working visit
20:54
Maternity hospital in Osh reopened after major renovations
20:47
Cabinet Chairman takes control of investigation into tragic incident at Jerooy
20:41
SCNS conducts raid against Yakyn Inkar: Extremist materials seized
20:35
Pawnshops on verge of major changes: Cabinet introduces tough standards