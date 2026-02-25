Six new schools to be built in Manas city

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan announced plans to build six new schools in Manas city.

According to the ministry, the following facilities are planned:

one new school for 375 students at 25/2, Dostuk Street, Ak-Tilek microdistrict (Kok-Art municipal territorial administration);

a new school for 650 students on G. Mambetaliev Street (Kurmanbek municipal territorial administration);

a new school for 275 students at 167, A. Kerimbekov Street, Cholok-Terek village (T. Taigaraev municipal territorial administration);

an additional building for 650 students for the school located at 13, R. Azizov Street, Sputnik microdistrict;

an additional building for 275 students for secondary school No. 5 named after B. Osmonov (5, L. Furmanov Street);

an additional building for 275 students for secondary school No. 21 named after Zh. Bolotov in Dostuk microdistrict.

Minister of Construction Nurdan Oruntaev reviewed the design and estimate documentation for the projects and instructed the heads of relevant departments and contractors to ensure high-quality and timely completion of construction work.

It should be noted that the number of students currently enrolled in Bishkek, Osh, and Manas significantly exceeds the design capacity of schools.

In this regard, a total of 36 new schools are being built in stages in the three cities using funds from the national budget: 20 in Bishkek, 10 in Osh, and six in Manas.