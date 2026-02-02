Construction of 20 new schools begins in Bishkek

The Ministry of Construction has begun construction of 20 schools in Bishkek and presented a full list of their locations (Oktyabrsky district — 6 sites, Leninsky district — 6 sites, Pervomaisky district — 5 sites, and Sverdlovsky district — 3 sites).

On January 31, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev, together with the heads of relevant departments, inspected social facility projects and construction sites in Bishkek.

List of construction sites:

Oktyabrsky district:

Additional 500-seat educational building for secondary school No. 88 at 123/1, Kuyruchuk Street, Kok-Zhar residential area.

New school at 15/8a, Tokombaev Street, southern planning zone.

An additional building for secondary school No. 64 at 19/1, microdistrict No. 8.

A new school for 750 students in Oskon-Ordo residential area.

An additional building for secondary school No. 91 at 18/1, Oberon Street, Kara-Zhygach residential area.

A new school on Kiyizbaev-Alapaev Street, Kok-Zhar village.

Leninsky sistrict:

An additional building for secondary school No. 42 at 1, Alykulov Street.

New school No. 84 in Kashka-Bash village.

A new school for 750 students at 1, Tenir-Too Street, Ak-Ordo residential area.

An additional building for 1,200 students for secondary school No. 55, located at 166, Gagarin Street.

An additional building for school No. 72, located at 29, Dzhal microdistrict.

An additional building for school No. 79, located at 94, Sadybakasov Street, in Archa-Beshik residential area.

Pervomaysky district:

A separate additional building for secondary school No. 86 in Kalys-Ordo residential area.

A new school in Dacha-Suu residential area.

A new school at 169, Vasilyev Street.

A new school for 750 students in Dostuk village.

A new school for 1,200 students in Kudaibergen residential area.

Sverdlovsky district:

An additional building for school No. 94 at 13-12, Aul Street, Dordoi residential area.

An additional building for secondary school No. 32 at 39a, Dubosekovskaya Street.

An additional building for school No. 46 on Sechenov Street.

The minister inspected the construction sites and design documentation for the projects and gave instructions to department heads. The first phase of construction has already begun.

It should be noted that the student population in the capital several times exceeds the design capacity of schools. In this regard, the Ministry of Construction approved design and estimate documents for 20 schools and has begun their implementation. These social facilities are financed from the republican budget.