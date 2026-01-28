13:04
Parliament approves agreement on school construction with Saudi Arabia

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved in the second reading an agreement on the construction of schools financed by a loan from Saudi Arabia. The decision was adopted at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh today, January 28, while considering the draft Law «On Ratification of the Loan Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Saudi Fund for Development for the Construction of Public Schools Project, Phase II,» signed in Bishkek on October 9, 2025.

As Minister of Construction Nurdan Oruntaev noted, under the second phase of the project Saudi Arabia will provide a $50 million loan for the construction of schools in Bishkek and Chui region.

According to him, the loan will be provided in U.S. dollars for a period of 25 years and will be used to build five new schools and seven additional school buildings in Bishkek, as well as two new schools in Chui region designed to accommodate from 150 to up to 1,000 students.

It was previously reported that the project is scheduled to start in 2026 and be completed in 2029, including two years for construction and one year — the warranty period.

The Minister of Construction emphasized that the first phase of the project was successfully implemented. Lawmakers supported the draft law, noting that under the third phase it is necessary to include in the list those areas that are in urgent need of school construction.
