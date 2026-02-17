16 new school buildings commissioned in Osh region in 2025

During a working visit to Osh region, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, attended the opening ceremony of a school in the village of Zhylaldy in Uzgen district.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the old school building had served the village for 50 years, and 152 million soms were allocated from the national budget for the construction of the new building. The new school building, with a capacity of 275 students, is now operational, has modern classrooms, a library, a canteen, and the necessary infrastructure and equipment.

«An educated population is the greatest asset of our state. Today, the world is governed not by force, but by knowledge. To create all the conditions for providing our citizens with a decent education and a good upbringing, we also keep pace with global trends and are on the path to sustainable development of the education sector.

One of the priority areas of the policy pursued by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic is improving the quality of education and creating the necessary conditions. Today, the state is paying more attention to children, and many new modern schools are being built and put into operation,» said Adylbek Kasymaliyev, adding that in 2025 alone, 16 new school buildings were put into operation in Osh region.

In his speech to teachers, the Cabinet Chairman emphasized that the country’s development is only possible with improved education quality, and the state is creating the necessary conditions for this, one of which is increasing teachers’ salaries starting in April of this year.

«Today, the budget allows for wage increases for teachers, doctors, and cultural workers. This is the second time in recent years that education workers’ salaries have been increased. The new schools and salary reforms should be combined with high-quality education,» Adylbek Kasymaliev concluded.