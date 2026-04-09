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Citizen involved in combat operations in Syria detained

On April 7, during counterterrorism operations, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained citizen of Kyrgyzstan A.F.G., 42, native of Osh region, for his travel to and participation in the combat zone operations in Syria.

It was established that this citizen, having fallen under the recruitment of I.B.N., a person wanted by the SCNS, 42, native of Osh region, traveled through Turkey to Syria and joined the ranks of the international terrorist organization Islamic State.

During interrogation, the detainee confessed, identified the individual, and stated that after a brief stint with the terrorist organization and realizing the nature of its activities, he decided to leave Syria. Under the pretext of returning to the Kyrgyz Republic to see his family, he traveled to Turkey and then returned home.

Currently, the SCNS continues relevant investigative measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/369679/
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