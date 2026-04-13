President asked to extend legalization campaign for foreign-plated vehicles

Residents have appealed to Sadyr Japarov to extend the campaign for legalizing vehicles with foreign license plates. The issue was raised during his meeting with residents of Kara-Suu district.

The President asked First Deputy Interior Minister Adylbek Biybosunov to report on the current situation.

According to the official, an amnesty for vehicles with foreign license plates was held from April 1 to October 1 last year. The Interior Ministry has now prepared a draft presidential decree proposing an additional period for the amnesty.

Sadyr Japarov requested clarification on whether it would be possible to extend the deadline for those who had not managed to legalize their vehicles in time.

Adylbek Biybosunov responded positively, noting that the proposal is included in the draft decree, which will be submitted for consideration by the president.

The document prepared by law enforcement agencies stipulates that owners of such vehicles will be given time until May 1, 2026, to voluntarily decide their future. Options include exporting the vehicles out of the country, selling them for parts, or scrapping them.