19:15
Electric vehicles account for less than 1 percent of Kyrgyzstan's vehicle fleet

By the end of 2025, at least 15,278 electric vehicles were registered in Kyrgyzstan, accounting for 0.8 percent of the total number of vehicles. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision reported.

However, according to the ministry, the dynamics of recent years have demonstrated exponential growth: while in 2022 there were 1,113 electric vehicles, by 2025 their number had increased to 9,870.

As of January 1, 2026, a total of 1,909,961 vehicles were registered in Kyrgyzstan. Compared to 2024, when the figure was 1,697,100 vehicles, the vehicle fleet has grown by 13 percent.

Fleet breakdown by fuel type:

  • 972,252 units — gasoline (51 percent);
  • 339,938 units — diesel (18 percent);
  • 57,310 units — gas (3 percent);
  • 56,997 units — gas-petrol units (3 percent);
  • 37,295 units — hybrids (2 percent).

At the same time, the country is undergoing a fleet renewal process. The share of vehicles under five years old reached 4.5 percent in 2025, compared to only 1.5 percent a year earlier.

As part of its green initiatives, Bishkek plans to launch Green Taxi project in partnership with the National Investment Fund. The parties are coordinating implementation mechanisms. In addition, more than 100 electric charging stations have been installed in the capital.
